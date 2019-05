Albert City Memorial Day Program will be held on Monday, May 27 beginning at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Fairfield Township Cemetery. In case of rain, it will be held at A.C.T. gymnasium. Freedom Hall at the Thresherman’s site will be open from 1-4:30 p.m.

