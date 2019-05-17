Maybe some nice words for Trump?

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Trump said this week that he may come up with some money to help buy off farmers who are being hurt by his trade war with China. He found $12 billion last year to partially offset our patriotic farmers’ lost income with China on soybeans; estimates are $15 billion this time around — and that still won’t be nearly enough to make our patriotic farmers whole this year.

So I understand why folks around here are upset with Trump. Not just farmers, but others, including me. We literally feel their pain.

Trump’s policies cost us at The Times about $45,000 last year, thanks to tariffs he imposed on Canadian newsprint when he was fighting NAFTA, and the destruction of the health insurance market when he broke up the Affordable Care Act that Obama set up.

Trump promised during his 2016 campaign that he’d replace Obamacare with with something “beautiful,” health insurance that would be better than what we had at a lower cost.

Well, since Trump’s been president, we still have the same high deductible group health plan here at The Times, but we’re paying about 46% more for it.

Here’s what our health insurance rates did during the last two years of Obama’s presidency: up 9.73% in 2015 and down 24.41% in 2016.

By comparison, here are our rates under Trump for the exact same coverage: up 22% in 2017 and 24% in 2018.

And he jacked up the cost of printing substantially last year with his 30% tariff on Canadian newsprint, where 95% of U.S. paper comes from.

And that’s not Fake News. Those are Real Facts.

So when people wonder why we’re not too crazy with Trump, those are the cold hard facts why.

He’s killing us — all of us — in the Midwest financially.

Now, if Donald Trump would like to cut as a check for the $45,000 he’s cost us each of the past two years, I’d be happy to write a real nice column about him.

But he won’t, so I won’t.

But as soon as I see that brown envelope from the Treasury in our mail, I’ll have that praise column ready, Mr. President.