Newell-Fonda and Laurens-Marathon fifth-graders get a lesson on how buffalo hunting was done over 100 years ago at Cooper’s Cove straight east of Storm Lake about 30 miles. The rifle here is a 40 caliber. That’s a buffalo hide draped over the bench. Photo by Scott Kilbride

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.