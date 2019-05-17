Helen Langner
Helen L. Langner, 91, of Storm Lake passed on to heaven at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
