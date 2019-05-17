Fonda student receives IHERF Scholarship

Renee Maneman of Fonda, who is studying occupational therapy at University of Minnesota – Rochester, has been awarded a $3,500 scholarship from the Iowa Hospital Education and Research Foundation, which is supported by the Iowa Hospital Association. She is among 52 outstanding students from all over Iowa who have received assistance this year from the IHERF Health Care Careers Scholarship Program.

