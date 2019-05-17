Florence Johnson, 91, of Albert City died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Home.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.

Florence Hulda (Larson) Johnson, the daughter of Carl and Elsie (Peterson) Larson, was born on their farm north of Albert City on March 18, 1928. Florence was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church in Albert City. She accepted Christ as her Savior as a young adult. She received her education at Albert City Community School and graduated in 1946. She remained at home after graduation to help her father, as her mother passed away about two weeks before she graduated.

Florence was united in marriage to Eldon Harry Johnson on Dec. 17, 1948 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. After their marriage she joined Covenant Church in Albert City.

Florence and her husband Eldon lived upstairs at his folks’ house, east of Albert City for three years. When their first child was born, they moved one mile north for more room, then a year later when Eldon’s parents moved to Albert City, they moved back to the home place. They were blessed with three children: Colin, Patty and Robert. Florence was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Family was very important in her life.

Florence was on the serving committee at church for several years and enjoyed working in the kitchen. She was a member of Friendly Circle Club and Covenant Women.

Florence enjoyed having family gatherings and friends over for meals. She was an amazing cook. Her chocolate chip cookies, brownies, coffee rings and rye bread were family favorites, along with her special “turkey steaks” made by hand from their own turkeys. She also enjoyed a large garden, doing yard work and helping Eldon with the turkeys. Florence and Eldon took their family on many memorable trips by train and automobile. They continued traveling after the children left home.

Florence and Eldon moved from the farm to Countryside Living on Dec. 28, 2004 because of Eldon’s failing health. Florence and Eldon were very much devoted to each other every step of the way. She stayed by his side aiding and assisting him as ALS slowly took his life. After his death in October 2005, she remained at Countryside Living and regularly drove out to the farm to mow or do other tasks. She very much enjoyed keeping up with the farming operation and what was going on, until failing eyesight curtailed her ability to drive.

Florence’s life will always be cherished and celebrated by her family which includes her children: Colin (Mary) Johnson of Albert City; Patty (Gary) Brosamle of Holstein; and Robert (Joleen) of Albert City; grandchildren: Stacie (Tony) Englin, Nick (Julia) Brosamle, Jorgen (Amanda) Johnson, Bjorn (Britney) Johnson and Luke Johnson; great-grandchildren: Brandon, Tyler, Ryan and Alayna Englin; Grace and Landon Brosamle; Cecilia and Noah Johnson; and Estelle and Soren Johnson; as well as many other nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Eldon on Oct. 8, 2005; brother, LeRoy; and sisters: Marian and Fern.

May the Lord bless the memory of Florence Hulda Johnson.