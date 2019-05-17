Education animals meet & greet

Education animals are taking over Timber Ridge campground for an evening! The fun starts on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. with Naturalist Katie presenting a program using a few of the education animals. After the program she will be on hand to answer questions and let you get up close and personal with the animals. Animals featured include: Odin the red-tailed hawk, Luna the barred owl, snakes, turtles, salamanders and more. This program is free of charge but reservations are required.

