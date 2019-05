Carly Drenth, a student at Alta-Aurelia, was recognized by Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg for outstanding academic achievement at the 17 annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony April 28 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.

