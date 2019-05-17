BVU’s Rheault voted ARC Postition Player of the Year

Published Friday, May 17, 2019
Smart, Renning, Bonde all make second team
Buena Vista University second baseman Bryce Rheault highlights the list of all-conference honors for the Beavers this season by being voted on as the league’s Position Player of the Year, announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Three others were also named all-conference along with one honorable mention selection.
