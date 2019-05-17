Billy Joe "BJ" Stevicks

Billy Joe "BJ" Stevicks, 57, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. 

Memorial services will take place Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Alta-Aurelia High School Gym in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.  

