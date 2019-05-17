Alta-Aurelia, Sioux Central advance to regional final

Published Friday, May 17, 2019
Annika Patton fired a blistering 1-under-par 71 to capture medalist honors and help Alta-Aurelia win a Class 1A first round regional girls golf tournament played on Monday at Primghar.
The Warriors finished with a 387 team score. South O’Brien was second with a 392 follwed by Sioux Central with a 425. Those three teams advance to a regional final meet on Monday at Britt.
