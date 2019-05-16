Elaine Reese
Elaine M. Reese, 93, of Storm Lake died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
