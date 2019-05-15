Vivadelle Odell, 94, of Albert City died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Albert City.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 11, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Vivadelle Doreen Youngberg Odell (Viv), the daughter of Joel and Hazel (Johnson) Youngberg, was born in Albert City on Feb. 17, 1925.

After graduating from Albert City High School, she attended North Park University (then North Park College) in Chicago, Ill. where she obtained her AA in 1942.

The North Park community continued to play a significant role in Viv’s life. It was there she married her love Frank in 1966. It was there she worked as an administrative assistant to the dean of students and the dean of women for over 40 years and invested in the lives of hundreds of students. It was there she formed countless friendships she held dear every day of her life. It was there she blessed her nieces and nephews attending the school in their college years.

North Park Covenant Church was where she served in many roles including that of Sunday School superintendent, on the Diaconate, as a teacher and she sang in the choir for many years. And it is from North Park’s mission statement we see Viv’s heart and character mirrored so beautifully. From these words we get an understanding of what attracted her to this fine institution as she too was of “uncommon character, and enduring in excellence where faith, learning and service meet” and she truly lived a “life of significance and service.” North Park and the Covenant Church were a lifetime passion for Viv.

Viv and Frank continued to live in Chicago until 1988 when they moved to rural Pocahontas. In 2000, they moved to their home in Albert City, and in 2016 Viv transitioned to Pleasant View Nursing Home after suffering a broken leg. It was here she passed peacefully on May 7, 2019 after seeing many of her beloved family members a few more times.

Much of Viv’s joy in life came with her husband Frank who preceded her in death. Together they traveled, enjoyed working in their garden, and spent many hours at family and church activities. Much like her husband, Viv was a willing worker in anything God called her to do.

Albert City Covenant Church was another pillar of Viv’s life. She was baptized and confirmed there in her youth and upon her move back to Iowa she served in various capacities including the Midweek Kid’s Club, the church choir and church secretary. Similar to any person she interacted with, the church was extremely blessed by her generosity and heart for service.

Viv was also actively involved in many community events including the Red Hatters Club and working at the Straw Horse, a local boutique in Albert City. But more than anything else, Viv’s love for the Lord and his kingdom was her life’s work. Her life points to the direction she has gone and we praise God for the assurance that our beloved sister is safe in her heavenly home with the Christ whom she loved and served.

A great-aunt to 20 and a great-great-aunt to 25, the word ‘great’ described not only the familial relationship but the lasting impact she had. Her large extended family never felt “extended.” To Viv, family was family, and everyone was treated as such.

Her legacy will be one of loyalty, sacrifice, generosity, hospitality and devotion to the Lord that will be felt for generations to come.

Vivadelle’s life and memories will always be honored and cherished by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Frank H. Odell; her brother Arlyn K. Youngberg; and her sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary (Badge) Badger; Helen (John) Greene; and Joseph (Mary) Odell.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Mark (Karin) Youngberg of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Brian (Alena) Youngberg of Apple Valley, Minn.; Corrin (Ron) Brechler of Laurens; Sheldon (Marianne) Youngberg of Pocahontas; Sharon (Brad) Walkup of Des Moines; Karen Kauffman of Marion, Ill.; Shirley Taylor of Panama City Beach, Fla.; the late Dan (Ruth) Odell of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and 20 great-nieces and nephews and 25 great-great-nieces and nephews.