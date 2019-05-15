Thank you from Historcial Society

Buena Vista County Historical Society thanks all who donated books and other items for the 2019 book sale. We had an exceptional sale which we carried over into the following week. Our appreciation to the donating people, the great help, the people taking advantage of the sale, and especially the advertising done to spread the word. You all are making a difference in the workings of the Historical Society Museum.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.