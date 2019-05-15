SL girls beat Heelan, fall to LeMars in team regional tourney

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

The Storm Lake girls tennis team played in a Class 1A team regional tournament last Saturday in LeMars.

The Tornadoes defeated Sioux City Heelan 5-3 in the first round. Jenny Almanza won her No. 3 singles match 6-4, 6-2, as did Yuselin Vazquez 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4. Beauna Thammathai was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 5. Sally Henry prevailed 6-0, 6-2 at  No. 6.

