SL’s season comes to a close in very tough 3A sectional

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Ben Raveling fired an 83, but it wasn’t enough as Storm Lake finished in a tie for fifth place in a Class 3A boys sectional golf meet last Thursday at Orange City.
Spencer won the meet with a 319 team score. Spirit Lake was second with a 331. Those two teams advance on to district play. Storm Lake finished tied with Humboldt with a 362.
