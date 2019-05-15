Sioux Central’s Buckley advances to districts as an individual medalist

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Sioux Central’s Carter Buckley fired an 85 to qualify as an individual medalist for districts after a Class 2A sectional tournament at Sioux Center last Friday.
Estherville Lincoln Central and Sioux Center tied for first with a 335. Pocahontas Area was third with a 356. Those three teams advance to district play this Thursday at Okoboji.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.