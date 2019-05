Buena Vista County 4-H endowment committee is excited to award $2,500 in scholarships to Buena Vista County senior 4-H members at upcoming May award ceremonies. These funds are available in large part due to the partnership between Kiwanis Beavers and 4-H.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.