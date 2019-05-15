Rosie Kies, 88, of Newell died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 14, at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Wheatland Cemetery in rural Breda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Rosie Louise Juilfs, the daughter of Geo and Marie (Frerichs) Juilfs, was born on Nov. 7, 1930 in Pomeroy. As an infant, she was baptized and later confirmed at St. John American Lutheran Church in Pomeroy.

Rosie was raised in the Pomeroy area where she attended grade school. At a young age, she started working in Rockwell City and later met her husband, Donald Kies.

Rosie was united in marriage to Donald F. Kies on Dec. 18, 1949 at St. John American Lutheran Chruch in Pomeroy. The couple was blessed with four children: Eugene, Marlene, Bonnie and Wayne.

Rosie was a member of Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake and the Good Sam Camping Club.

Rosie was a wonderful mother and cook. She often helped her husband with his clockwork and enjoyed knitting and crocheting in her free time. She was faithful to scripture reading and read her bible three times since her husband passed. She was quick witted, spoke her mind, and was a strong woman who endured much pain in her life but would always battle through with a smile. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Eugene (Micki) Kies of Steamboat Rock; Marlene (Ray) Daisy of Chapman, Kan.; Bonnie (Gene) Simpson of Sac City; Wayne (Rachael) Kies of Windom, Minn.; grandchildren: Jeremy (Vicki) Kies, Jon (Jessica) Kies, Todd Offedahl, Shelley (Alan) Mehne, Richard (Tammy) Offedahl, Terra (Mitch Morgan) Daisy, Ray (Jennifer) Daisy, Chad Daisy, Eric (Tasha) Simpson, Jerry (Summer) Simpson, Chris (Ann) Simpson, Curt (special friend, Nikki) Simpson, Michael Simpson, Jacob (special friend, Alex) Simpson, Maddisen Kies (fiancé, Vince Belpulsi), Hannah Kies (fiancé, Luke Hubbard), and Ezra Kies; 32 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Darlene (Darwin) Becker; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Kies; brother, Derrald Juilfs; sister, Delphine Lange; and parents-in-law: Ezra and Jane Kies.