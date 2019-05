Due to band illness the May 10 performance of the Holy Rocka Rollaz has been rescheduled to May 30 at 7:30 p.m. The good news is that you still have a chance to see this amazing band from Minnesota in the final Community Ed Performing Arts Series of the season.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.