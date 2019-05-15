Quad County donates to Sac County 4-H

Quad County Corn Processors, a 12.5-million-bushel corn processing biorefinery in Galva, donated $250 to Sac County 4-H members. The donation will help defray the annual participation cost of each individual 4-H member in Sac County. Quad County Corn Processors’ employee Adam Todd, far left, is pictured here with members of the Sac County Jackson’s 4-H Club at their March 24 meeting.

