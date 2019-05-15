Police Reports: Sioux Rapids police charge two teens with string of thefts

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

The Sioux Rapids Police Department has announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection with nearly a dozen vehicle burglaries in the northern half of the county.

At 9 a.m. April 25, the Sioux Rapids Police Department responded to Fifth Street and Blake Street up to Eighth Street and the 900 block of Thomas Street area in reference to a number of vehicle break-ins.

