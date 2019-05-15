N-F FFA attend Ag Day at Dordt College

Seven Newell-Fonda FFA members attended Ag Day at Dordt College in Sioux Center on April 26. These seven members composed two teams that competed in both the agronomy and livestock contest. The agronomy contest included the proper identification of 50 plants, insects and diseases. The livestock contest included judging pens of market sheep, market hogs, dairy heifers, and market steers. Individual and team scores were calculated for each contest.

