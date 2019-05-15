Marjorie Roberts, 88, of Sioux Rapids died May 2, 2019 at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place Friday, May 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids.

Marjorie Jean Adams, the daughter of Hubert and Elsie (McDanel) Adams was born in Alliance, Neb., on Dec. 7, 1930. At an early age, Marge moved with her family to Linn Grove. She lived her youth in the Linn Grove and Webb communities. Marge was a graduate of Linn Grove High School.

On Oct. 2, 1949, Marge was united in marriage to Russell James Roberts in Linn Grove, and this union was blessed with seven children and a foster daughter: Kathleen, Dennis, Debra, Rebecca, Linda, Shelley, Michael and Barbara. Following their marriage Marge and Russ lived in Cornell for a short time before moving to Sioux Rapids. Russ was engaged in farming and managed the local elevator. Marge was a devoted wife and mother who made a loving home for her family. She also was an Avon representative and a cook at several restaurants.

Marge was a member of First United Church of Sioux Rapids. Special interests of Marge’s included painting, embroidery, baking, playing Yahtzee, dominoes, golfing, playing various card games, and hosting city council festivities. She absolutely loved fishing up until she was in her early 80s. Most of all, everyone who knew Marge will remember she always had a very welcoming and hospitable gift in hosting and entertaining people in her home. If anyone ever needed a place to stay, Marge was the first to open her home to them. She always prided herself in looking nice and enjoyed having her hair fixed, her fingernails manicured and polished and Marge always dressed very stylishly.

Marge’s life is lovingly remembered and celebrated by her family which include her children: Kathy Clark of Lakin, Kan.; Dennis (Karen) Roberts of Sioux Rapids; Debra Roberts and Jim Wise of Sioux Rapids; Becky Roberts of Sioux Rapids; Linda (Scott) Carstensen of Hartley; Shelley Roberts and Jack Widder of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Michael (Jill) Roberts of Mesa, Ariz.; her foster son-in-law Bob Dye; 23 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and one “soon to be”; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers: Richard (Millie) Adams of Fairmont, Minn. and Pete (Pat) Adams of Council Bluffs; one sister, Pat (Ron) Reese of Laurens; other extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russell; her foster daughter Barbara Dye; two granddaughters: Stacy Todd and Amanda Olds; and two grandsons: Christian and Paul.