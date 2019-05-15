K.J. (Jim) Ayers was called to the Lord on May 8, 2019. He passed away at New Homestead Nursing Home in Guthrie Center.

Kenneth James Ayers was born on Dec. 19, 1932 in Nunn, Colo., the son of Ralph and Pauline Ayers. He graduated from Iliff High School (Colorado) in 1950. He was employed by Mt. States Telephone Co. in Cheyenne, Wyo. as an engineering draftsman until he was drafted into the US Navy during the Korean conflict in 1953.

On May 4, 1956 he married Phyllis Fogg in Casper, Wyo. where he was employed as a geological draftsman and attended Casper Jr. College. The family moved to Iowa in 1968 where he was employed by Hill Chemical, also known as Camex, Cominco American and Agrium, in Early. He retired in 1995.

He was a member of Schaller Presbyterian Church where he was an active elder, trustee, deacon and taught Sunday School. He was a charter member of the Lions Club, president of the PTA, and loved to bowl, golf and watch his sons play sports in school.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his grandson, Austin; and brother, Duane.

He is survived by his three sons: Allen (Codi) of Casey; Kelvin (Deb) of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Doug (Donna) of Denton, Texas; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Lolabelle Sandberg and Joan Younger, both of Colorado.

Services will be held at the Presbyterian Church in Schaller on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be sent to Ayers’ Family, 21888 N. Molly Ln., Rathdrum, ID 83858. Memorial donations can be made to Schaller Presbyterian Church, 100 W. 3rd St., Schaller, IA 50153.