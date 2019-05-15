Joleen Bachman, 83, was born on July 1, 1935, to Gladys “Bunny” (Holt) and Jack Clapper of Auburn. She married Ed Bachman in 1952, and together they created a family with nine children.

Following their divorce, Joleen started her college career. In 1981, she earned her associates of arts degree at ICCC in Fort Dodge, and in 1983, she graduated B.A.C. at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake. During that time she entered a six month study lecture program at the Taipei Language Institute in Tai Chung, Taiwan. Her love from this experience led her to return on two more occasions to teach English and study the Mandarin Language. While there she studied under a Master of the Chi Quong Martial Arts, becoming proficient in teaching it herself. For many years, she taught it as a course for the Buena Vista University Interim Program.

In 1985, Joleen completed her master’s degree in holistic studies and healing arts at Lesley University in Cambridge, Mass. She then furthered her education in 1989 at Kellogg Leadership Institute of Continuing Education at the University of Georgia. Her proudest accomplishment in her educational career was receiving her Ph.D. of Higher Education in Adult Development at Union Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1991.

Her professional career consisted of both teacher and director for Buena Vista University, director at Upper Iowa University in Madison, Wis., and Hamilton College in Mason City. Following her retirement in 2004, she taught online classes for the next 16 years for Kaplan University, retiring completely at age 83 in 2018.

Joleen had a passion for sharing her knowledge and making a difference in the lives of her students. She was a remarkable woman as a teacher, mentor, women’s advocate, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her passion for reading along with her sense of adventure and zest for life inspired many people with whom she met over the years. She will be dearly missed.

Joleen is survived by her sons: Lane of Lake City; Brett (Barb) of Fort Dodge; Todd of Sac City; Scott (Claudine) of Charlotte, N.C.; Colin of Miami, Fla.; and Tony of Lake View; her two daughters: Pam Visedo of Minneapolis, Minn. and Cindy Bachman of Des Moines; 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Sheri Dirkx of Breda; Kay Reicks of Manson; and Peggy Derner of Lake View; her brothers: Jim Clapper of Boston, Mass.; and Chuck Clapper of Lake View; son-in-law Scott Cook of Lake City; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Bunny and Jack; daughter Diane Cook; former husband Ed Bachman; sister Nancy Smart; and brother Neil Clapper.

Following a brief illness, Joleen passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at home in Early, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, May 12, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.