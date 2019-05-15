Iowa Campus Compact cites BVU for Engaged Campus Awards

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Buena Vista University officials were presented with a pair of Iowa Campus Compact Engaged Campus Awards in a ceremony today at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden.
Amanda Miley, a BVU biology major from Independence, Mo., earned the Iowa Campus Compact Award for Student Leadership, which was presented by BVU President Joshua Merchant, Ph.D.
