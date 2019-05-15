On Honor Flight

Five Buena Vista County veterans went on the Brushy Creek Area Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. last Saturday, May 11. Barry Bittner, Storm Lake; Gary Joines, Storm Lake; Mike Ortmann, Storm Lake; Charlie Roy, Lakeside and John Schmidt, Storm Lake made the whirlwind one-day flight from Fort Dodge to see monuments and memorials in our nation’s capitol, all paid for by generous donations, some by many of you readers.

