Hoesing highlights BVU women’s performance in ARC meet

A day after coming in fifth in the 10,000 meters, Buena Vista’s Emily Hoesing responded with yet another strong performance in the 5,000 meters by coming in sixth overall and posting a career-best time of 18:08.17.

Brittini Thomas also ran well in the finals of the 100 and 400 meter hurdles to help lead the Beavers on the final day of the American Rivers Conference Championships.