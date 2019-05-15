Family Consumer Science winners

Ridge View High School students competed at the Family Consumer Science divsion of the Industrial Tech Fair. Winners were: Beth Meyer, third place beginner sewing. Kara Richard, first and second beginner sewing. Rache Kenny, first place intermediate. Paige Padavich, over all FCS, first place advanced sewing and second place intermediate. DeShawn Duckett and Kendra Pry, second place in the salsa contest.

