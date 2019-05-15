Baumhover named 2019 Spectacular Parade Marshal

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Cited for his work as Fareway manager, in community
A longtime Storm Lake business leader has been named parade marshal for the 2019 Star Spangled Spectacular Big Parade. Bryan Baumhover, who served the past 20 years as manager at the Storm Lake Fareway grocery store will be leading the popular Fourth of July parade.
