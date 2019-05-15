Alta-Aurelia takes fifth in 2A sectional

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Tate Brechwald carded a 91 to finish 10th overall, but it wasn’t enough as Alta-Aurelia finished fifth in a Class 2A sectional tournament last Friday at Hinton.
Hinton won the tournament with a 335 team score. OA-BCIG was second with a 362 and Cherokee third with a 376. Those three teams advance to district play this Thursday at Okoboji.
