Thomas Adams

Thomas "Grub” Adams, 70, of Sioux Rapids died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Private family interment will be held in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids.