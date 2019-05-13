Ronald Rubendall
Ronald D. Rubendall, 82, of Fonda died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Fonda Specialty Care.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 16, from 9-11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
