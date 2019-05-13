Ronald Rubendall

Published Monday, May 13, 2019

Ronald D. Rubendall, 82, of Fonda died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Fonda Specialty Care. 

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 16, at 11:30 a.m. at Cedar Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 16, from 9-11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Fonda. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements. 

