Patricia Friedrich
Patricia Friedrich, 77, of Alta died on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover. Burial will be in the church cemetery in Hanover. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
