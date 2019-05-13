Florence Johnson, 91, of Albert City died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.