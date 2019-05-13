Florence Johnson
Florence Johnson, 91, of Albert City died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 17, at 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City.
