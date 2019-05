Mayor Mike Porsch signed a proclamation designating May as Older Americans Month Tuesday at Storm Lake Senior Center. Stacia Timmer of Elderbridge (seated at right) was present, along with the seniors who enjoy noon meals at the center. Elderbridge Agency on Aging provides the meals.

