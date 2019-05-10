Picture Perfect Mom is ‘Angel on earth’

“My picture perfect mom is also my favorite breast cancer survivor!” writes Audrey Wiley (Wells) of Storm Lake, grand prize-winner of Storm Lake United’s Picture Perfect Mom Mother’s Day give-away. Her entry was drawn at random from those submitted online for the contest. “My mom would go to the end of the earth for her kids and grandkids and I am so lucky to have her,” adds Audrey of mom Sherry Allen. “She has the biggest heart and such a carefree spirit!

