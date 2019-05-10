No. 3 SL boys stave off upset bid from Spencer

Published Friday, May 10, 2019
Jose Martinez and Brian Munoz each scored a goal to help No. 3-ranked Storm Lake get past Lakes Conference rival Spencer 2-1 on Monday at Spencer.
Spencer scored the opening goal with 22:53 remaining in the first half and the Tigers maintained that lead until Jose Martinez tallied his 23rd goal of the season, assisted by Bway Ku. It was tied 1-1 at halftime.
