NF FFA attends Leadership Conference

Published Friday, May 10, 2019
The 91st annual Iowa FFA Leadership Conference was held at Iowa State University in Ames. Fifteen members from the Newell-Fonda FFA chapter attended to participate and compete in a variety of events.
The Iowa FFA Association currently serves 15,483 members. There were 6,636 FFA members from 234 chapters across the state who attended the conference.
