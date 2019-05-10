Leila McDeid, 99, of Sioux Rapids died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.