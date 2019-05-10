Leila McDeid
Leila McDeid, 99, of Sioux Rapids died on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Pleasant View Home in Albert City.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
