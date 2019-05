Alta Community Library held Karaoke Night on April 12 for the Alta-Aurelia fourth through eighth graders. Kirk Langner of Midnight Entertainment led the teens in singing or line dancing from 6:30-8 p.m. The evening ended with free pizza and pop. A good time was had by all.

