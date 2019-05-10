Fire hits Alta home

An apartment house at 206 Cherokee St. owned by Cory and Melinda Weiland of Storm Lake was destroyed by fire the morning of May 8. Firefighters from Alta and Storm Lake extinguished the blaze. There were no injuries. The fire is still under investigation, says Alta Fire Chief Kirk Reetz. Photo by Terry Argotsinger

