BVU’s Raices has scheduled Fiesta Latina on Saturday, May 11 from 1-6 p.m. in Frank Starr Park. Fiesta Latina will feature Hispanic food, inflatables, raffles and more. The event also serves as a community fundraiser. Rain location is at Storm Lake Elementary School.

