Rosie Kies, 88, of Newell died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Wheatland Cemetery in rural Breda. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.