Where art meets life

Buena Vista University art students posed as statues as part of the BVU Block Party held Saturday on campus. Food trucks, spin art, games for kids and even archery entertained block partiers under beautiful clear skies. Being statuesque are, in front: Erica Mohr, Wava Jarr, Autumn McClain. Back: Dernisha Hoover, Don Phillips, Faith Bolen. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN

