Wedding plans

Jim and Amy Meyer of Alta are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Shelby Meyer of Aurelia to Roman Redig, son of Roger and Pat Redig of Aurelia. Shelby is a 2010 graduate of Alta High School and 2012 graduate of Iowa Lakes Community College with an associate of science degree in agricultural production. She is employed at Alta-Aurelia Community School District as a paraeducator in kindergarten in Aurelia.

