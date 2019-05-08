Water crisis in Iowa
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
The water crisis in Iowa will be on full display as the summer months approach. The massive amounts of pig manure dumped on fields during a harsh winter will result in closed beaches, high nitrates in sources of drinking water, algae blooms that actually never go away and boil orders.
Last month we lost a clean water champion with the passing of Bill Stowe, general manager of Des Moines Water Works. He didn’t leave us with just his example of integrity and public service. He left us with the mission he fearlessly focused on every day: to fight tooth and nail to restore water quality.
Water quality impacts all Iowans. We know that if we don’t fight the industrial pork industry they will continue the expansion across the state causing degradation of our water quality. And, the legislature will continue to allow corporate profits to come before everyday people. That why Iowa CCI filed a lawsuit against the state in the fight for clean water, to move the fight for clean water forward.
As we move forward, Bill’s voice is reassuring, and I can hear his familiar refrain, “Lean into the wind.”
CHERIE MORTICE
Iowa CCI Board President
Des Moines
