Vivadelle Odell
Vivadelle Odell, 94, of Albert City died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial will be in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
