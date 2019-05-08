Tornado boys take fourth, girls fifth in Lakes Conference meet

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019
Jaylen Saengchanpheng finished second at No. 2 singles to earn all-conference honors and highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Lakes Conference boys tennis tournament last Wednesday at Spirit Lake.
Saengchanpheng lost his first two matches 5-2 and 5-1, but came back to win his last three matches by scores of 5-1, 5-2 and 5-3.
